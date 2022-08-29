The right grill tools will simplify your holiday cookout

You may be planning your Labor Day barbecue menu, looking for grilling tips and preparing to fire up your grill, but don’t forget the importance of having a grill set on hand when the celebration begins. Made specifically for grilling, these sets include essential tools for preparing, cooking and serving your favorite grilled foods.

Not all grill sets are the same. While some only include a few essential utensils, others come well-stocked with a large collection of tools and gadgets to fit your every barbecuing need. The best one for you will depend on factors such as how often you grill, how many grilling utensils you already have in your collection and the types of food you typically toss on your grill.

Items in a grill set

Spatulas, tongs, forks, basting brushes, skewers, corn holders and grill brushes are some of the most commonly used tools for grilling and are included in most grill sets. Quality sets contain durable stainless steel utensils. Because safety is key when working on a hot grill, the tools that are used on the grill feature handles that are approximately 16 to 18 inches in length.

Additionally, other items in larger, comprehensive sets include:

Squeeze bottles for condiments or water for the grill

Salt and pepper shakers

Meat marinade injector

Meat thermometer

Knife

Grill apron

Grill mitt or silicone gloves for handling hot pots and pans

Grill hat

Grill cleaning pad

Number of items in a grill set

Some grill cooks only need a few grilling tools, while others prefer a large collection of items that come in handy for everything from cooking to cleanup. You’ll find grill sets with as few as two items, large sets with 25 or more pieces and everything in between.

Cases

Not all grill sets come with cases. When this feature is offered, it is often made of metal and has slots and compartments for each item. Although not as durable, other cases are made of soft materials that are lightweight and easy to carry. A case isn’t necessary, as there are well-made grill sets that don’t include them. However, having a case for your grill set comes in handy for transporting it when you are grilling away from home and for storing your grilling tools and gadgets when you aren’t using them.

Best grill sets for Labor Day

Cuisinart Deluxe 20-Piece Grill Set

This popular grill tool set comes with 20 pieces that are durable and made to last. It includes a wide spatula, tongs, a basting brush, corn holders and more. An aluminum storage case is included. Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Home Depot

New Star Foodservice Four-Piece Stainless Steel Grill Set with Hard Wood Handles

This set is a good value if you only need a few tools for grilling. It includes a fork, spatula, tongs and grill cleaning brush, each with long, durable hardwood handles. Sold by Amazon

Aptoco 15-Piece Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set

In addition to classic grill tools such as a basting brush, fork, tongs and several spatulas, you’ll get a few unexpected items in this 15-piece set, such as egg rings, squeeze bottles and salt and pepper shakers. The cleaning brush comes in handy for keeping grill grates free of debris. Sold by Wayfair

Nexgrill Eight-Piece Grill Tool Set

If just a few grilling utensils are all you need at your next barbecue, Nexgrill’s eight-piece set comes with the essentials, including tongs, four skewers, a basting brush, fork and spatula. Sold by Home Depot

Oniva Six-Piece BBQ Apron Tote Pro Grill Set

Because this set includes a grill hat and apron, you’ll feel like a true chef every time you cook out. It also comes with a mitt, spatula, fork and tongs. Sold by Kohl’s

Grilljoy 24-Piece Grill Tool Set

With 24 pieces, Grilljoy’s grill tool set has everything you’ll need the next time you grill, including a spatula, meat injector, basting brush, salt and pepper shakers and more. You can keep them all organized in the included aluminum case. Sold by Amazon

OlarHike 25-Piece Grill Tool Set

This set is packed with well-made utensils and gadgets that come in handy for preparing your favorite grilled cuisine. It comes with 25 pieces total plus an aluminum storage case. Sold by Amazon

Weber Two-Piece Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set

Weber’s two-piece stainless steel set is perfect if you only need a pair of practical grilling tools. The dishwasher-safe spatula and tongs have soft handles that are comfortable to grip during use. Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Eigno 27-Piece Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set

From the basic to the unique, the 27 pieces in this set will meet almost any need when cooking on the grill. The included apron keeps the tools organized and easily accessible, plus it doubles as a place to store them when not in use. Sold by Amazon

Alpha Grillers Four-Piece Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set

This grill set comes with tongs, a spatula, a basting brush and a fork made of durable stainless steel. The spatula has a serrated edge to cut meat while on the grill. Sold by Amazon

All-Clad Five-Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Set

Made by a top brand in cooking items, the four pieces in this set are made to last. You’ll get a fork, marinade brush, spatula, tongs and a tough metal carrying and storage case backed by a lifetime warranty. Sold by Macy’s

Home-Complete 16-Piece Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set

The 16 pieces in this set will be useful every time you grill. It includes a spatula, corn holders, a grill brush and more. The aluminum case makes them easy to transport and doubles as storage. Sold by Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.