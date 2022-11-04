Putting Christmas pajamas on your dog is a fun way to ensure that all members of the family are warm and cozy on Christmas morning.

Which dog Christmas pajamas are best?

The holiday season is rapidly approaching. For dog parents, this means including their fur babies in the festivities. From wrapping up a brand new squeaky toy to putting their picture on the family holiday card, dog owners do everything to involve their beloved pups. One exceptionally fun way to include your dog in your celebration is to dress them up in Christmas pajamas.

Our pick for the Best of the Best dog Christmas pajamas is the Wagatude Candy Cane Print Dog Pajamas. Made with lightweight material, an adorable print, and sleeves that don’t slip off easily, this pair is a winning choice.

What to know before you buy dog Christmas pajamas

Measurements

In the world of dog clothing, there’s no such thing as standardized sizing. Size extra large could be intended for a miniature poodle or a great dane â€” and everything in between. Rather than buying the size that “seems” right for your dog, take their exact measurements.

If you’ve never had to take your dog’s measurements, don’t worry. Product detail pages for dog Christmas pajamas and other forms of dog clothing often show where to measure. Brands typically post a chart of measurements that correspond with each sizing option. Using this method will ensure that you order the proper fit.

Purpose

Pet owners who order pajamas for their dogs often have a specific purpose for the purchase. Holiday photos and coordinating pajama styles on Christmas morning are two of the biggest reasons for ordering your fur baby a pair of pajamas. Much like dog boots, Christmas pajamas can also serve functional purposes, including keeping your dog warm during the chilly winter evenings. Prior to buying your chosen pair of dog pajamas, decide what purpose you want the outfit to serve.

Will your dog tolerate pajamas?

No matter how cute the pair of pajamas may be, some dogs will not tolerate any kind of clothing. Before spending money on Christmas pajamas, consider whether or not your dog will actually wear them. If not, it is best to save your cash for a different holiday purchase.

What to look for in a quality pair of dog Christmas pajamas

Durable

Just as with human clothing, clothing for dogs should be well put together. Quality brands use durable fabrics that can withstand typical wear and tear. Even though you may only be planning to use the pair of dog pajamas for one or two Christmases, it is worthwhile to purchase a design that won’t immediately rip or fall apart.

Fun prints

The concept of dog Christmas pajamas is inherently fun. Make the most out of your purchase by ordering a fun holiday print that will look ultra adorable on your pup. Patterns include candy canes, gingerbread people, red/green plaid, and Christmas trees.

Proper fit

Separate from ensuring that you select the correct size, quality dog pajamas provide a snug and proper fit. One significant issue with low-quality designs are sleeves that don’t stay on properly. Even if your dog’s measurements align perfectly, poorly designed pajama sleeves can be a major pain point. Additionally, some pajamas are too easy for dogs to remove. If you want to ensure that the pair stays on for a holiday photo session, ordering quality pajamas that fit properly is important.

Coordinating sets

Take your festivities to a whole new level by ordering matching pajamas for the entire family, including your dog. Higher-end brands make coordinating sets for all family members â€” including babies, kids, teens, adults, and dogs.

How much you can expect to spend on dog Christmas pajamas

Pricing for dog Christmas pajamas depends heavily on the size and brand. On average, the cost can range between $10-$30.

Dog Christmas pajamas FAQ

How can I ensure that I purchase the correct size for my dog?

A. Taking measurements, and comparing those measurements with the provided sizing chart, is the key. Never guess what size will fit your dog best, since there are no standardized measurements used between brands.

Can dog Christmas pajamas be used over multiple years?

A. Well-made dog Christmas pajamas can certainly last several years. However, if you’re buying pajamas for a puppy, you’ll have to order a larger size next year.

What’s the best pair of dog Christmas pajamas to buy?

Top dog Christmas pajamas

Wagatude Candy Cane Print Dog Pajamas

What you need to know: Adorned with a festive candy cane print, this expertly designed pair of dog pajamas skillfully eliminates every common pain point.

What you’ll love: Available in extra small through extra large, dogs of all shapes and sizes can wear this adorable design. The pajamas are made with soft, lightweight material and short sleeves that do not slip off. Buttons down the front make it easy to put these pajamas on your dog.

What you should consider: This pair is only available in one print.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top dog Christmas pajamas for the money

Frisco Dog Cozy Polar Fleece PJs, Red Plaid

What you need to know: These pajamas feature a classic red plaid print and ultra-soft polar fleece.

What you’ll love: Owners can effortlessly keep their dogs warm with this cozy pair of pajamas. The red plaid pattern is a great print for holiday card photos. This pair is available in sizes extra small through XXX-large, accommodating dogs weighing between 3 and 85 pounds.

What you should consider: The sleeves may be difficult to put on some dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

PajamaGram Family Pajamas Matching Sets – Nordic Fleece Christmas Onesie

What you need to know: Individuals who are looking for a matching pajama set for the entire family can order a PajamaGram Family Pajamas Matching Set.

What you’ll love: Featuring a wide range of sizes for both dogs and their humans, this festive Christmas pajama set is a great choice. They are made from soft fabric, are machine washable, and include pockets and a hoodie.

What you should consider: The cost for an entire set can get fairly expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.