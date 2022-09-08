Fashionable dog accessories date all the way back to Ancient Egypt, with ornate collars with pictures.

Which personalized dog bowl is best?

Personalized dog accessories are easier to get than ever. From small artist shops to big retailers, there are plenty of places that will customize dog tags, collars, beds, shirts and bowls.

Personalized dog bowls are a fun, colorful touch for your dog’s eating area. They’re especially useful in households with more than one pet, so each gets a designated bowl. Check out the Mod Paws Custom Dog Bowl for a bowl that can be customized with your pet’s name and face.

What to know before you buy a personalized dog bowl

Types of bowls

The way your pet’s name is applied across the dog bowl varies depending on how the bowl is made. Stainless steel, ceramic and plastic are the most popular materials.

Stainless steel bowls can usually go in the dishwasher. They are not microwave-safe but they are incredibly durable. The personalization is laser-engraved, printed on enamel or attached through an adhesive material.

bowls can usually go in the dishwasher. They are not microwave-safe but they are incredibly durable. The personalization is laser-engraved, printed on enamel or attached through an adhesive material. Ceramic bowls are usually microwave- and dishwasher-safe, provided they are properly glazed. They are breakable but are also heavy, so your dog won’t be as likely to knock it around or make a mess. The personalization is molded into the clay, painted by hand or professionally printed across the surface.

bowls are usually microwave- and dishwasher-safe, provided they are properly glazed. They are breakable but are also heavy, so your dog won’t be as likely to knock it around or make a mess. The personalization is molded into the clay, painted by hand or professionally printed across the surface. Plastic bowls are lightweight and inexpensive. Some are dishwasher-safe but not microwave-safe. They are easy to travel with but more prone to collecting bacteria. The personalization is either shaped into the plastic or printed across the surface.

Shape

A personalized dog bowl is usually round or square. Both styles sit flat on the floor or fit into a raised base so your dog doesn’t have to bend into the bowl.

If you are looking for a slow-feed bowl that features ridges on the inside to keep your dog from eating too quickly, some personalized plastic bowls can make those ridges so that they spell out your dog’s name.

Size

Multiple size bowls are offered to accommodate the smallest to the largest breeds. Most bowls come in two standard sizes: a small that holds up to 2 cups of food and a large that holds 3 to 5 cups of food. Some bowls come in more sizes, including extra-small, medium and extra-large.

What to look for in a quality personalized dog bowl

Non-skid base

A rubber non-skid base keeps lightweight stainless steel or plastic bowls from sliding around on the floor while your dog eats or drinks. Some rubber bases are dishwasher-safe but not all, so be sure to check the instructions.

Custom imagery

There are plenty of personalized dog bowls that display your dog’s across the front, but custom imagery goes further than just text. It includes trees and mountains for your furry hiking buddy or bones and treats for the dog who loves to eat.

Custom imagery can also feature a personalized illustration or photos of your pup. Photos are less expensive, while hand-painted portraits cost more.

Fonts and colors

Look for a personalized bowl with a font that reflects your pup’s personality or your sense of style. Some bowls only come in one or two basic fonts, but there are bowls that come in lots of font and color options to better customize the bowl.

How much you can expect to spend on a personalized dog bowl

A single personalized dog bowl costs about $18-$50. A matching set of two costs up to $95.

Personalized dog bowl FAQ

How do you wash the bowl?

A. If the bowl is not dishwasher-safe, hand-wash it with dish detergent and hot water. Dry thoroughly before filling to prevent dry food from sticking.

How do you stop a bowl from sliding on the floor?

A. A bowl without a non-skid base is prone to sliding around, depending on how aggressively your dog eats. To keep the bowl in place, consider placing a non-slip feeding mat beneath the bowl. These mats are easy to clean, and some styles can be personalized to match the bowl.

What’s the best personalized dog bowl to buy?

Top personalized dog bowl

Mod Paws Custom Dog Bowl

What you need to know: Available in three sizes and 10 colors, this stainless steel bowl is coated in enamel with your dog’s name and photo illustration across the front.

What you’ll love: This modern bowl is stylish and features your dog’s face in addition to the name at no extra cost. It’s dishwasher-safe and shatter-resistant. It has a non-slip rubber base and comes with a translucent lid so you can take the bowl on the go.

What you should consider: It is not microwave-safe and there’s only one font.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top personalized dog bowl for the money

Frisco Preppy Stripes Ceramic Personalized Bowl

What you need to know: Available in two sizes and seven colors, this ceramic bowl features a striped pattern around the sides with your dog’s name printed across the front in bold lettering.

What you’ll love: It offers personalization at a great price. It has a clean, simple design. The font is large and easy to read. The ceramic is thick and the bowl sizes are practical.

What you should consider: It is not dishwasher or microwave-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Earth Gifts Creations Pet Portrait Bowl

What you need to know: This 5-inch-across white ceramic bowl holds about 2 cups of food and features a hand-painted portrait of your dog on the inside.

What you’ll love: The portrait is beautifully painted in vivid color to resemble your pet and your pup’s name is painted below it. The clay is hand-poured and the trim is customizable. It’s great for animal or human use. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

What you should consider: It’s too small for medium to large dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.