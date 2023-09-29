ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – September is cholesterol awareness month but one doctor in Rock Hill works year-round to help her patients tackle what they can’t see.

When she’s not seeing patients, there’s a good chance you can find Dr. Natasha Pyform walking at her stand-up desk.

“In doing this work I want to try to be an example to continue to be healthy,” explained Pyform.

Almost every day cholesterol comes up as a topic with her patients at Atrium Health’s Shiland Family Medicine Clinic. The only way to know if your cholesterol is high is to have it checked through a simple blood test.

“Most people who have high cholesterol will not have a warning sign,” said Pyform. “There are things we can do. We can work on our diets. We can avoid smoking and drinking excessively. We can take control of our lives and risk factors to decrease the risk of heart attack and stroke.”

High cholesterol can lead to high blood pressure and even diabetes. Age, genetics, and underlying conditions can all play a role. Even some of her healthiest of patients can have higher cholesterol than Pyform would like to see. Not every patient will receive the same game plan for lowering their cholesterol.

“I may say let’s cut out fried food and decrease butter but for other patients, if they have other co-morbidities we may need to start a medication to bring it down,” Pyform said.

Change doesn’t happen overnight, but Pyform encourages her patients to make small changes when and where they can.

“They may not overhaul their entire life after a 15-minute appointment but maybe add some broccoli or go for a 10-minute walk before getting into the car,” she suggested. “It’s never the wrong time to make the next best decision.”

Pyform stresses the importance of having an annual physical and learning all your numbers.