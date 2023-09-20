CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bank of America has announced it is raising U.S. minimum wages for the financial giant’s employees.

“Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational to being a great place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America. “By investing in a variety of benefits to attract and develop talented teammates, we are investing in the long-term success of our employees, customers, and communities. Our commitment to $25 by 2025 is how we share success with you and lead the way for other companies.”

The increase will bump pay to $23 with a goal of raising it again in 2025 to $35, the company said. The change means that the yearly minimum salary will increase to almost $48,000.