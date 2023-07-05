CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Social media has always been a part of Meredith Dean’s career.

The former journalist-turned-consultant and owner of the Dean’s List spends her time on the clock researching, writing, and posting.

“My clients are people that want to take the amazing person that they are in real life and put it online,” Dean said.

Recently, her day-to-day job has changed drastically.

“Social media and AI are like a power tool,” Dean said. “You can either cut off your arm or build a house. I prefer to build a house.”

This year, like millions of others, she was introduced to generative AI. It’s machine-learning technology that uses a human prompt to create almost anything you ask it to.

News and technology usage spread like a viral video on social media.

“Previously, we were trying to get the attention of people,” explained Reggie Townsend, the vice president of Data Ethics for SAS. “‘Hey, you need to hear what we are talking about with AI.’ After last November, when the ChaptGPT craze hit, the AI hype cycle took off.”

Townsend also sits on the National AI Advisory Committee, a group of AI experts tasked with advising the White House on a range of potential issues related to AI.

One of his focus areas is the impact on the workforce.

“There are some potential harms, and there are some potential upsides, and we have to be able to have a conversation about both at the same time,” he said. “It would be disingenuous to not suggest there will not be some displacement because there will be.”

It has happened before; steady and secure jobs placed by technology – bank tellers with ATMs, cashiers with self-checkout machines, and operators with cell phones.

AI is expected to do the same.

“[It], in equal parts, petrifies me as it exhilarates me, and I cannot tell,” said Anant Agarwal, founder and CEO of EdX. “I am bouncing back and forth between being super excited and super concerned.”

The feelings around AI are complicated. Some argue it is replacing critical thought with a computer-generated shortcut.

Agarwal says instead of thinking AI will dumb people down, it’s better to embrace what is happening.

The former director of MIT’s Computer Science and AI lab started mini-AI boot camps that teach students and the general public how to use AI technology.

“I like to joke that AI might not take away our job, but someone that is able to use AI better than you can might well take away your job,” Agarwal said.

But what if AI becomes your job?

Emerging software can now create original art, graphic designs, coding, and even news reporters.

“That’s very creepy,” said Hamed Tabkhi, UNC Charlotte Professor of Computer Engineering. “That is the power of generative AI, that it can remove your head and put someone else’s head.”

Inside his campus lab, Tabkhi teaches two courses on artificial intelligence: a relatively new study at the university.

When the program launched two years ago, he said 30 students signed up. Come fall; he expects nearly triple that.

“It shows that there is a big appetite for AI,” Tabkhi said.

There is no way around it: AI will replace jobs.

But it will also create new ones that we might not be able to fathom right now.

“It is going to create more jobs, more diverse jobs,” UNC Charlotte Ph.D. student Babak Rahimi said.

Rahimi is studying public policy and AI; combining fields like this will eventually create a next-generation workforce.

“I see that they come here, they get inspired by AI, they take these two courses or more courses,” Tabkhi said. “They get a concentration on AI, and then they are working for Bank of America, they are working for Wells Fargo, they are working for Honeywell, they are working for Lowe’s because all these traditional businesses, now they want to incorporate AI to do better.”

“It has cut my writing down about three hours every time I do a post,” Meredith Dean said.

Dean recently started using software like ChatGPT to do the more time-consuming parts of her job, like scouring the internet for information.

“Instead of me having to go on that website, go through all of the maps, find everything myself, it had everything on there, every single detail of those trails, where there were certain rocks, all sorts of things,” Dean said.

She learned that AI is not perfect.

She fact-checks everything before she posts and even adds a disclaimer in the caption for transparency.

“You have to double-check the accuracy, and a lot of times with AI,” Dean explained. “It is not even pulling recent events either, so it is not able to self-publish.”

There is also one more thing she does everything she interacts with artificial intelligence: she says thank you.

“I do. I am telling you, in case this thing… I don’t know. You just don’t know if these robots are learning. What if you are really mean to it, and then starts thinking that humans are mean, and what if they come after us,” she said while laughing.