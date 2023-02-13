CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Queens baseball is set to begin its first season as a Division I program when the Royals open up the season on Feb. 17 against App State at LP Franz Stadium in Hickory.

“It’s definitely a big step [but] I think the way we look at it is that baseball is baseball,” said Royals graduate student utility player Riley Cheek.

It’s the message that head coach, Ross Steedley, has emphasized since taking over the program in 2020.

“Our expectations and our mindset and our goals are still the same,” said Steedley. “I think if we make too big a deal of who we’re playing and where we’re playing and all this stuff, then we’re going to lose sight of just trying to get better every day to be a really good baseball program.”

The Royals will play a 55-game schedule this season with four opponents that made the NCAA Tournament last year, including two that made the Super Regional, including North Carolina, East Carolina, UNC Greensboro, and Kennesaw State.

Queens will open at home Friday, Feb. 24, against Fairleigh Dickinson University.