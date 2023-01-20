Sauna belts can help make your midsection look more slim.

Which sauna belt is best?

When you can’t make it to the sauna, a sauna belt brings the sauna to your stomach and waist. These belts provide heat to the midsection, which is not only effective for trimming fat, but for digestion and more.

There are newer versions of sauna belts with electronic features included, or you can stick with gel pads. If you’re looking for a sauna belt that is rechargeable and can work well in various environments, the MarCoolTrip MZ Stimulator Belt is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a sauna belt

Use outside of workouts

Sauna belts are popular to use while working out, but that doesn’t mean you can only wear it then. You can wear a sauna belt around the house, at work and in other environments. Some people like how a sauna belt makes their waist look slimmer, so they’ll wear it under a shirt, dress, etc., much like a waist trainer or corset. They also can be great for keeping your posture correct when sitting or standing.

Cleaning

A sauna belt is exposed to heavy amounts of moisture, so it is prone to odor if not properly cleaned and stored. After you’re done using it, hang it so the inside can dry. Not letting air reach the inside can cause moisture to stay and form mold, resulting in a bad smell or worse.

If you have an electric belt, it’s even more crucial you let it dry, because if mold begins to grow in it, you could damage the electric parts inside when trying to clean it. If you’re not using an electric sauna belt, you may be able to put it in the washing machine, depending on the material. The manufacturer’s label will tell whether the belt is machine-washable.

If it’s not machine-washable or the belt is electric, clean the inside and outside by using a damp cloth and a safe cleaning solution to gently wipe the belt’s surfaces. Let it dry completely before using it again.

What to look for in a quality sauna belt

Secure closure

Sauna belts have various closing mechanisms, with the most common one being a hook-and-loop strap. While that can be effective, there are belts that use both a zipper and/or an extra strap so the belt stays secure on your midsection.

Electric

Electric sauna belts may feature electric pads that provide electromagnetic pulses, infrared technology that pulsifies and heats the midsection area, or both. This can help promote fat burning, digestion and relaxing of the muscles. Some have even found that electric sauna belts help with their menstrual cycle.

Electric models cost significantly more than plain sauna belts, but you get a lot more out of these types of belts. If you want something simple and don’t care for extra features, though, don’t spend the extra money.

Wireless

If you go with an electric sauna belt, it’s best to have one that can work wirelessly and is rechargeable. An electric model that’s wired requires you to stand near an outlet. You can use wireless ones while doing tasks around the house.

How much you can expect to spend on a sauna belt

They range from $10-$100, depending on what features you want and whether it’s electric or non-electric. Non-electric sauna belts with features such as zippers, double straps and hook enclosures cost $10-$50. Electric models run $50-$100, and may feature different massage levels and more.

Sauna belt FAQ

Do sauna belts actually work?

A. Sauna belts can work when used with other healthy habits such as exercise and eating healthy. Do not rely on a sauna belt alone to reduce fat and weight easily.

How long should you wear a sauna belt?

A. If you’re using an electric sauna belt that provides effects such as vibrations and pulses, follow what the manufacturer states, as the functions can vary in duration. You can wear regular sauna belts all day, but do not sleep in one.

What’s the best sauna belt to buy?

Top sauna belt

MarCoolTrip MZ Stimulator Belt

What you need to know: Featuring a digital display, this electric sauna belt has a variety of intensity levels.

What you’ll love: The belt is wireless so you can move around with it.

What you should consider: It needs moisture on the inside to provide the best results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sauna belt for the money

McDavid Waist Trimmer Belt

What you need to know: With the versatility to be worn on nearly any occasion, this sauna belt can help with minor back pains.

What you’ll love: The belt has a hook-and-loop closure so it stays secure. The neoprene material is latex-free.

What you should consider: It may be too thick for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oways Slimming Belt

What you need to know: This belt’s strap lets you wear it in different areas of the body besides the midsection.

What you’ll love: It features a 360-degree massage and vibration system that comforts the applied area and improves blood circulation. The fiber mesh material makes the belt comfortable to wear.

What you should consider: The price isn’t budget-friendly and it has a cord.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

