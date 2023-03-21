CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tennessee will battle NC State in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced on Tuesday.

“We are excited to participate in the 2024 Duke’s Mayo Classic,” said NC State Director of Athletics, Boo Corrigan. “This is an incredible opportunity for our football program to face a great SEC opponent in our home state.”

The annual game will take place on September 7th. The Vols were in Charlotte back in 2018 when they faced West Virginia at the start of the season and NC State faces Maryland in last year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic was a huge success two years ago when Georgia and Clemson drew nearly 75,000 fans.

Duke’s Mayo Classic weekend resulted in $48.8 million for Charlotte businesses

The game was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.