CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Max Homa and 10 of the top 25 players in the world have now committed to this summer’s Wells Fargo Championship at south Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Golf Club, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Set to take place at the beginning of May, the PGA Tour event will feature No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 6 and defending champ Max Homa, No. 7 Xander Schauffele, No. 8 Will Zalatoris, No. 12 Tony Finau, No. 15 Sam Burns, No. 16 Cameron Young, No. 20 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 22 Kurt Kitayama, and No. 23 Shane Lowry.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Past major champs include Adam Scott, Danny Willett, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland, and Francesco Molinari.

Homa is one of eight players returning to the Queen City that competed in last year’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.