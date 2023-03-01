CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Maybe you’ve heard the old line that often rings true: “I went to a fight, and a hockey game broke out.”

At Charlotte Checkers games, the hits keep on coming.

At Bojangles Coliseum, the biggest hits aren’t always on the ice. When fans sit down at a Checkers game, a concert breaks out starring organist Greazy Keyz.

“We really like coming for him,” said Checkers fan Scott Sorensen. “He does a great job of picking the right songs at the right time.”

At key moments in every home game, Keyz is a clutch player.

“The action totally dictates what I’m playing,” said Keyz, who plays everything from the Beatles to Elton John to Harry Styles on any given night.

“What it boils down to the most is having a live person there that can play off the moment of the game, play off the energy of the crowd, and not be a sterilized recording,” explained Keyz.

His repertoire is off the charts when the team’s back is against the boards.

“And he can play like a lot of songs,” Patricia Oyarzun of Charlotte said.

“He makes the atmosphere a lot… just like cooler,” said Austin Sorensen.

Plus, the musician has the Coliseum’s 1956 Hammond organ at his disposal.

“That, for a lot of people, carries memories and nostalgia that I hold dear,” Keyz said.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

And when the organ’s not enough, he’ll throw in some cowbell.

He may not be Alicia Keys, but Mr. Keyz has made a name for himself in Charlotte for the Checkers and performed at Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ baseball games.

“I’m living an incredible dream,” he said. “I dedicated my life to be a musician. Charlotte has a huge amount of talent, but it’s not really known as a music city. So to be able to do that, I feel very fortunate.”

His stage name was initially an idea for a new email address.

“I didn’t want to be JasonAtkins12345@yahoo.com,” he explained.

That’s partly how Jason Atkins made a name for himself in the Charlotte music industry.

“You guys know I’m a part-time hand model,” he joked, sitting at Sioux Sioux Studios in Charlotte.

“Today, we’re recording piano and organ tracks with my friends from The Deep Shallow Band,” Keyz said.

As a session musician, he’s played on a thousand recordings with some 100 bands over the years.

“To me, being a part of the community is just as important as being the best musician,” Keyz said.

At hockey games, his fans frequently approach him in between songs.

“This is my daughter Miller,” said one spectator.

“How are you doing? “Thank you, honey, have a great night!” he said as he autographed a puck for Oyarzun.

“Greazy Keys is pretty cool!” she said.

To recap… we went to a fight, and a hockey game broke out, as expected.

But the action, and the live performance, led us to a story of persistence that’s pretty catchy.

And fans hope he keeps his tune the same.

“He really makes this franchise what it is,” Austin Sorensen says.