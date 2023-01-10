CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From their gameday meal to their gear preference on the ice, Tuesday night’s Charlotte Checkers game was about learning Hockey 101.

The game featured programming specifically designed to attract new hockey fans and then use that opportunity to explain the ins and outs of the game.

Some hockey fans like Josh Sanchez applauded the minor league team’s efforts.

“Definitely getting the community a little more involved,” Sanchez said. “Trying to expose every generation to the sport, trying to grow the sport, especially here in Charlotte.”

It’s the latest effort by the team to reach members of the community.

In December, it was a rare sighting for Truist Field in Uptown. The Checkers held practice outside on an ice rink set up in the baseball outfield for the holidays.

Fast forward a month to their matchup against the division rival Hartford Wolf Pack at Bojangles Coliseum in front of a sold-out crowd.

Some Checkers fans just loved the stunningly-low ticket price. The price to watch the puck drop was only a mere $1.01, a nod to the “hockey 101” theme.

“In today’s economy, it’s nice that you can get anything this cheap,” said fan Josh Mathis.

With the Panthers’ season over and Hornets struggling, many Charlotte hockey fans hope the gimmick can fill more Bojangles Coliseum seats and grow the atmosphere.

“We like going to live sports, and this is just something else in Charlotte that we can do, you know, you got the Knights, you got the Panthers, you got the Hornets,” Mathis said.

“As far as I can see, they’ve been doing a great job; just got to keep at it,” Sanchez said.