Charlotte ranked in the top 10 for cities with pickleball in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If “Do you want to play pickleball?” has become part of your everyday conversations, then you’re not alone. Charlotte has been named the No. 8 city in the country for its fast-growing recreational activity.

With an overall score of 37.08 from lawn care website Lawn Love, the Queen City is the second-ranked pickleball city in the southeast, behind only Orlando, Florida. Charlotte is eighth in Access Rank, 15th in Community Rank, and 18th in Popularity Rank.

Lawn Love compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on those categories. The rankings factor in access to pickleball courts and tournaments, the size of the pickleball community, and local interest in the sport among 11 total metrics.

Raleigh is the next highest city in the Carolinas, coming in at 48. On the other end of the spectrum, Winston-Salem falls in the top five of the fewest dedicated pickleball courts.

Four of the top five cities with the most dedicated pickleball courts are in the southwest, and the other is Orlando.

Pickleball is part of development plans for major municipal projects in Charlotte. One of the options for Eastland Yards would have 40 courts.

Charlotte already has several public courts through Mecklenburg County Park and Rec, including at Freedom Park and Clarks Creek Park in north Charlotte. Reserve a court here.

New York City is at the top of the national rankings, coming in first among all three primary categories. Here is the top 10, with the cities’ overall score:

New York – 76.65

Austin, Texas – 44.59

Las Vegas – 44.48

Chicago – 44.04

Orlando – 41.59

St. Louis – 40.28

Mesa, Ariz. – 38.36

Charlotte – 37.08

Tuscon, Ariz. – 35.91