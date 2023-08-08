CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mexico Men’s National Team is returning to Bank of America Stadium to play an international friendly.

Mexico soccer coach Diego Cocca fired after 3-0 loss to US

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup champs will take on Ghana on October 14th. The Panthers are in Miami that weekend. Tickets go on sale on Thursday.

Both club’s top squads are expected to be called up as the match falls within the FIFA window.

This will be the third international soccer competition the Queen City hosts this year. Earlier this year, Gold Cup matches featuring the U.S., Trinidad & Tobago, Honduras, and Haiti took place.

The U.S., Mexico, and Canada will be the host site of next summer’s Men’s World Cup. A match between Charlotte FC also featured LigaMX’s Club Necaxa.

While Atlanta made the list, Charlotte did not make the final list of cities to host the 2026 matches.