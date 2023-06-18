Which hoverboard is best for kids?

While kids hoverboards don’t actually float above the ground, they offer a fun, fast ride on two wheels. Though not recommended for younger kids, these self-balancing scooters can help older kids (ages 10 and up) get outside more often and zip around. Kids hoverboards also offer eco-friendly travel, often running on lithium-ion batteries that just need a plug-in to recharge.

When purchasing a hoverboard for kids, you’ll want to consider the features of the best kids hoverboard brands.

Shop this article: Tomoloo Hoverboard, Hover-1 Drive Hoverboard and Sisigad Hoverboard Fun Edition

What to consider when getting a kids hoverboard

While getting a hoverboard might be exciting for your kids, it’s important to think about some things before purchasing one. Not all hoverboards are suitable for every child, and some aren’t suitable for children of certain ages. Here are some considerations to keep in mind when buying a kids hoverboard.

Safety first

Make sure your child wears safety gear (helmet, elbow and knee pads, wrist guards, etc.) when riding a hoverboard, as it’s easy to fall, especially when they’re learning. Keep the hoverboard on flat, dry ground. And if your child wants to go on slopes, check the hoverboard’s maximum incline.

Wheel size

The wheel size on a kids hoverboard can make a big difference when it comes to what kind of terrain your child will be riding the hoverboard on. A hoverboard wheel’s standard diameter is 6.5 inches, giving good control on smooth surfaces. If your child wants to ride on uneven terrain, a larger wheel between 8 and 10 inches is better. The bigger wheel will help to prevent your child from accidentally tipping over on rough terrain. Look for an off-road hoverboard if you know your child will be riding on uneven terrain frequently.

Speed

Hoverboards designed for kids often have a lower maximum speed of up to 6 miles per hour. The average top speed of a hoverboard is around 10 miles per hour. Getting a hoverboard designed specifically for kids will help make sure your kid doesn’t speed off too far too quickly.

Battery life

Most kids hoverboards have a battery life of around an hour, so you should check the range to know how far your child can ride before needing to recharge with an included hoverboard charger or grab a spare battery. If the range isn’t listed, look at the maximum speed to estimate it (e.g., a hoverboard with 60-minute battery life and a top speed of 10 miles per hour will have about a 10-mile range).

Weight

Hoverboards weigh anywhere from 10-30 pounds. Even though your child might want a lighter one that’s easier to carry home when the battery runs out, lightweight models may not have the quality or durability they need.

What are some features of hoverboards for kids?

While hoverboards are made for both kids and adults, they aren’t exactly the same. There might be some things that are more helpful for parents and safer for kids with kids hoverboard models. Here are some features to look for on hoverboards for kids.

LED lights

Many hoverboards have built-in LED lights on the board or wheels. Besides being cool and appealing for kids, they also can keep kids safer by making them more visible to drivers and walkers in low light conditions.

App connectivity

Many hoverboards have Bluetooth and can connect to smartphone apps for monitoring power levels, speed, steering sensitivity, battery life and GPS. The GPS, in particular, can be a reassuring feature for parents who want to monitor where their kids are while they’re out and about hoverboarding on their own. They can also help you to know when you need to bring out your hoverboard charger to recharge the hoverboard. The last thing you want is for your kid’s hoverboard to run out of power right in the middle of a hoverboarding session.

Built-in speakers

Often hoverboards have built-in speakers to connect to smartphones via Bluetooth so your child can play music while they ride. This is often safer than having your kid listen to music with headphones while they are hoverboarding. Having music playing on speakers rather than headphones allows your child to still hear environmental sounds around them like approaching cars or people walking near them who are trying to get their attention.

How much does a hoverboard for kids cost?

Hoverboards can range widely in price, from $100-$600, but the ones above $400 are aimed at adults using them off-road. Most basic to mid-range models cost between $150-$300.

Kids hoverboards FAQ

Can a 5-year-old hoverboard?

A. While your 5-year-old child may be very talented at balancing, hoverboards are not generally recommended for children under the age of 8. That being said, it’s up to you if you want to let your 5-year-old child ride a hoverboard or not.

At what age should a kid get a hoverboard?

A. There’s no set age for hoverboards, but the older your child is, the better. According to a study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics, 26, 854 children were treated for hoverboard injuries. Of these children, the average age was 11, and the median age was 13. Most hoverboards are recommended for kids ages 8 and older, but use your best judgment when it comes to deciding what’s best for your child.

What size hoverboard is best for a 10-year-old?

A. The ideal size of wheels on a kids hoverboard depends on where the kid will be riding it (rough terrain requires bigger wheels). In general, kids ages 10 and older can handle riding hoverboards with the standard wheel size of 6.5 inches.

What hoverboard is good for a 7-year-old?

A. Most hoverboards are made for children older than 7 years old, so you’ll need to check the manufacturer’s guidelines for a hoverboard to determine if it’s recommended for your 7-year-old. Generally, younger kids do better with hoverboards that have bigger wheels and measure at least 8 inches in diameter.

Kids hoverboards safety tips

While kids hoverboards are manufactured especially for kids, that doesn’t mean they’re foolproof. To make sure your child gets the safest enjoyment out of the hoverboard, it’s important to follow a few safety rules:

Make sure your kids wear safety gear such as helmets, wrist guards and kneepads when using their hoverboards outside. Much like with skateboarding, it’s easy for kids to fall when using their hoverboards. Insisting that they wear the proper safety gear will help protect them if they fall.

Much like with skateboarding, it’s easy for kids to fall when using their hoverboards. Insisting that they wear the proper safety gear will help protect them if they fall. Do not allow your kids to ride their hoverboards in the road near traffic. This could help prevent a car accident.

This could help prevent a car accident. Teach your child how to fall properly to avoid injury. Riding on a hoverboard is similar to riding on a skateboard, so kids can use similar falling techniques to reduce injury.

Riding on a hoverboard is similar to riding on a skateboard, so kids can use similar falling techniques to reduce injury. Make sure your child fits within the height and weight restrictions for a hoverboard before allowing them to ride it. This will help reduce the risk of malfunction or injury.

This will help reduce the risk of malfunction or injury. Only use the hoverboard charger that came with the hoverboard. Hoverboards have a history of overheating, and using the proper charger can help you avoid this.

Hoverboards have a history of overheating, and using the proper charger can help you avoid this. Do not allow your kids to use a hoverboard that overheats. If your child uses a hoverboard that overheats, they could be at risk for burns or other serious injuries. If you find that your child’s hoverboard gets too hot, it may be best to just buy a new one.

If your child uses a hoverboard that overheats, they could be at risk for burns or other serious injuries. If you find that your child’s hoverboard gets too hot, it may be best to just buy a new one. Do not leave your child’s hoverboard unattended while it’s charging. If the hoverboard catches fire while charging and you’re away, it could burn your house down.

If the hoverboard catches fire while charging and you’re away, it could burn your house down. Keep the hoverboard away from flammable items. This is especially important while the hoverboard is charging.

This is especially important while the hoverboard is charging. Make sure the hoverboard is UL 2272 compliant and doesn’t have any recalls. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the safest way to make sure your hoverboard won’t catch fire is to make sure it’s UL 2272 compliant. While this doesn’t guarantee that it won’t ever catch fire, it reduces the risk significantly. You can tell if a kids hoverboard complies with the UL 2272 safety standard by looking for a UL holographic certification label on the bottom of it.

The best kids hoverboards

Tomoloo Hoverboard

This versatile model comes in a variety of solid colors and is an excellent one for kids who’ll love its rainbow LED lighting that synchronizes color changes with the rhythm, Bluetooth and stereo surround sound. Parents will love its UL2272 certification for safety, high-temperature resistance and durability in a 17.6-pound model that holds riders up to 165 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 Drive Hoverboard

Easy to use, lightweight and with a top speed of 7 mph, this trusted brand offers kids a fun and safe hoverboard experience. It’s affordable, has LED lights for safety and holds up to 160 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard

This inexpensive model has a 400-watt motor, travels up to 7 mph and holds up to 160 pounds. It comes in a few colors, has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and charges within 6 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Uni-Sun Hoverboard for Kids

Reviewers say their kids love this lightweight hoverboard that offers a smooth and easy ride, along with the colorful flashing wheel LED front lights. It’s a solid, UL-certified and Bluetooth-supported model.

Sold by Amazon

Sisigad Hoverboard Fun Edition

With rugged footpads and “fun” right in its name, this hoverboard comes in multiple unique patterns like graffiti, starry purple and green or pink camo. Reviewers say it’s a model that’s easy for kids to learn how to ride and pairs well with devices.

Sold by Amazon

Hover-1 H1-100 Electric Hoverboard

This UL-certified kids hoverboard boasts ultra-bright infinity LED wheels, a built-in Bluetooth speaker and IPX4 water resistance. Reviewers say it’s a sturdy, durable and easy-to-learn model.

Sold by Amazon

Swagtron Swagboard Twist Self Balancing Hoverboard for Kids

This colorful hoverboard is perfect for kids and young teens, as it self-balances. It’s UL-certified and has a noncombustible battery. It has bright headlines to help increase safety when kids are riding in low-light conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Gotrax Nova Hoverboard

Kids can carry this lightweight hoverboard around easily wherever they go. It can hold up to 175 pounds and has two 200-watt motors. The extended battery life allows kids to go up to 3.1 miles on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

This hoverboard charger can keep your child’s hoverboard charged and ready to go.

This kids helmet can protect your child’s head whenever they go to ride their hoverboard outside.

Keep your child’s wrists, knees and elbows protected with this skating pad set.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jane VanVooren writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.