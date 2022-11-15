Which Power Wheels is best?

Kids love emulating adults, which is why they’re fascinated with ride-on toy cars and the ability to be just like the adults around them. Getting to drive around and explore on their own also offers a little independence and fosters creativity.

Power Wheels ride-on cars come in a variety of models and sizes, so you can choose the one that best matches your child’s preference. However, if you’re looking for a powerful, cute Power Wheels that can hold more than one child, Power Wheels Disney Princess Jeep Wrangler is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a Power Wheels

Types

There are many different types of Power Wheels ride-on cars.

Jeep: One of the most popular styles is a Power Wheels Jeep. They retain the iconic grill, headlights, roll bar and lights of a full-sized Jeep Wrangler.

Car: These come in a variety of styles, including a Corvette and Mustang. These are generally smaller and may only have space for one child.

Truck: Kids love the extra hauling space in Power Wheels trucks and SUVs. Common styles include Ford F150 and Hummer.

Dune Racer: The two-seater Power Wheels dune racer is designed to mimic an off-road vehicle. They can generally handle rougher terrain than a car.

Quad: Both quad and ATVs are great for beginners. They are meant for only one child.

What is the right age for a Power Wheels?

2 years old : Children younger than 2 may not be able to operate an electric ride-on car. However, this younger age group may enjoy a remote control Power Wheels operated by an adult or a push car.

3 to 5 years old : Between 3 to 5 years old is the ideal age for a Power Wheels car. They can learn how to steer, stop and go all on their own. However, you might want to start with a lower-speed Power Wheels.

: Between 3 to 5 years old is the ideal age for a Power Wheels car. They can learn how to steer, stop and go all on their own. However, you might want to start with a lower-speed Power Wheels. 5 to 7 years old: You can move to a faster Power Wheels, about 5-6 miles per hour, when your child is between 5 and 7. Many Power Wheels can accommodate up to 130 pounds and can easily fit this age range. However, their legs may start to get a little long for some models.

What to look for in a quality Power Wheels

Battery

Power Wheels ride-on cars generally come with a six- or 12-volt battery. A six-volt battery can accommodate less weight and typically reaches two to three miles per hour. A 12-volt battery can sometimes accommodate up to 130 pounds and reach a top speed of five miles per hour.

Size

Power Wheels are usually a one- or two-seater. Two-seaters allow for friends or siblings to ride along. It’s also essential to pay attention to the weight limit. The maximum age limit of Power Wheels is usually around 130 pounds. However, some smaller styles may accommodate up to 65 pounds.

Terrain

If the Power Wheels will be used on grass or hills, ensure the style you choose can handle the rougher terrain. All models should be able to easily handle hard surfaces such as sidewalks or driveways, as long as there isn’t a steep hill.

Safety features

Power Wheels are equipped with many safety features, including a low center of gravity to prevent rolling. Many models with two-speed options have a high-speed lockout feature if parents want to keep their child from going too fast. Power-lock brakes are also a safety feature that immediately stops the car when the pedal is released.

How much you can expect to spend on a Power Wheels

Power Wheels ride-on cars cost $200-$500 depending on battery voltage, car size and extra features.

Power Wheels FAQ

Do Power Wheels come with seat belts?

A. This depends on the exact model, but the majority of Power Wheels do not have seat belts.

Can a Power Wheels be used on grass, mud and hills?

A. Different Power Wheels perform better on some terrain than others. To know what terrain you can drive a Power Wheels on, check the manufacturer’s recommendation.

What’s the best Power Wheels to buy?

Top Power Wheels

Power Wheels Disney Princess Jeep Wrangler

What you need to know: This adorable Jeep Wrangler Power Wheels can accommodate up to 130 pounds and has space for several children.

What you’ll love: The 12-volt battery supplies enough power to go up to 5 mph forward and 2.5 mph in reverse. Princess character voices and driving sounds play from the pretend radio, and the doors open and close.

What you should consider: The instructions are vague, which makes assembly time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Power Wheels for the money

Power Wheels Barbie Racing ATV

What you need to know: This one-person Power Wheels ATV has an above-average maximum speed of 6 mph forward and 3 mph in reverse.

What you’ll love: Safety features include parent-controlled, high-speed lockout and power-lock brakes, which stop the ATV as soon as the pedal is released. With the 12-volt battery, it has enough power to drive on hard surfaces, grass and other rough terrain.

What you should consider: After a while, the battery can wear down sooner than it’s supposed to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme

What you need to know: The monster traction drive system, low-profile design and wide wheels make this dune racer capable of handling almost any terrain.

What you’ll love: At 130 pounds, the weight limit is high for most ride-on cars, and it has two seats. It can go up to 5 mph forward and 3.5 mph in reverse. It also has a hidden compartment under the hood to store snacks or gear.

What you should consider: Some users feel like it’s not very fast and is more suitable for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

