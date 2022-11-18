The numerous characters and multiple seasons of "DragonBall Z" make it easy to find unique and special gifts for fans of all ages.

Which DragonBall Z toys are best?

“DragonBall Z” is one of the most popular anime television shows today. This high-octane show features Goku and his friends as they journey through space to face god-like opponents and collect the legendary DragonBalls. The fantastically choreographed fight scenes are thrilling and the engaging storyline will keep viewers of all ages hooked. “DragonBall Z” influenced pop culture and continues to be a favorite for many viewers across the globe.

The obvious gifts for a “DragonBall Z” fan are all of the DVDs and video games of the show. But if they already have those, there are plenty of other options. There’s a huge market for “DragonBall Z” toys for both collectors and casual play. And whether you’re shopping for a fan or you’re looking for yourself, you can’t go wrong with a Funko Pop Goku & Nimbus figurine. Here are some more great ideas for “DragonBall Z” toys.

Which DragonBall Z toys are the most popular?

“DragonBall Z” has been on the air since the 80s, and there are various spin-off series as well, so there’s a lot of material to draw from. There’s “DragonBall”, “DragonBall Z”, “DragonBall GT” and “DragonBall Super”, plus a dozen or so movies. If you want to stick with “DragonBall Z”, which is the classic show that most people will know, there are some classic storylines you can look for. Check for toys from the Saiyan arc, the Namek arc, the Cell Games arc, and the Majin Buu arc.

Goku is one of the main protagonists in “DragonBall Z” and he comes in several different versions. One of the most popular versions is the Ultra Instinct, where Goku has silver hair and bright silver eyes to match. You can also find a more classic version with Goku as a Super Saiyan. If you want a villain to match Goku, consider purchasing toys of the characters Cell, Frieza or Vegeta.

Before you make your purchase, consider the age you’re buying for. Not all toys are for playing and may have small parts that are dangerous for young children. That said, there is a wide range of action figures and toys for all kinds of “DragonBall Z” fans to enjoy. Whether it’s an action figure, a stuffed animal, or a board game, there’s something for everyone.

What are the best DragonBall Z toys to buy?

Funko Pop Goku & Nimbus figure

What you need to know: This Funko Pop Goku sports the uniform from the original series. It shows him riding Nimbus and carrying his iconic staff.

What you’ll love: This is perfect for any “DragonBall Z” fan or anyone with a Funko Pop collection.

What you should consider: It has a big head, so it’s top-heavy and may knock over more easily.

S.H. Figuarts Frieza action figure

What you need to know: Frieza is a classic villain and was the first to fight against Super Saiyan Goku. His character remains a fan favorite to this day.

What you’ll love: This figure comes with changeable arms, legs, energy blasts, and even expressions. It’s versatile and looks great in a display case.

What you should consider: It’s definitely on the more expensive side and is more of a collector’s item than a children’s toy.

Super Saiyan Goku figurine

What you need to know: This classic Super Saiyan Goku is from “DragonBall Super” and comes with a secondary set of attachable hands and a Shenlong dragon head.

What you’ll love: This Goku is agile and has easy-articulating limbs that make posing simple. The hand and energy blast options make customization even more fun.

What you should consider: Some felt it wasn’t a good choice for younger fans since there are so many parts that can fall off and get lost during play.

Puar Plushie

What you need to know: Puar is a cute, shapeshifting floating creature from the first season of “DragonBall.”

What you’ll love: This ultra-cute plushie is made from soft fabric and has a drawstring that creates a soft, rumbling sensation when you pull it.

What you should consider: Not everyone knows Puar since he’s not a regular character. But it’s a good gift for longtime fans of the series.

Final Form Cell

What you need to know: In “DragonBall Z,” Cell holds a tournament to decide the fate of the world, and only the Z fighters can stop him. This Cell action figure comes with a different set of hands and stands half a foot tall.

What you’ll love: The proportions and design are accurate to the source material and look very high-end considering its price point.

What you should consider: This figurine comes out in January 2022. His shoulder sockets can pop out, and his detachable wings tend to come off when posing his arms.

DragonBall Z Monopoly

What you need to know: There’s nothing more fun than a game night. With the Monopoly DragonBall Z game, the “DragonBall Z” fighters fight to become the richest warrior.

What you’ll love: Plenty of characters from the show make an appearance in this game, and die-hard fans will appreciate the details.

What you should consider: Even though it’s the same Monopoly game, the new theme makes this a great buy for families. That said, the game may be too complicated for young fans.

Super Saiyan 2 Gohan

What you need to know: Super Saiyan 2 Gohan is an iconic character, and this figurine shows him at his peak during his fight with Cell.

What you’ll love: The intricate details in this figurine’s face and body look almost exactly like the show. It has 16 points of articulation for a wide variety of fighting poses.

What you should consider: The low price shows in the joints, which has limited movement in the hips and shoulders.

