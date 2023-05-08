Keep pests at bay with these best flea and tick carpet powders

Which flea and tick carpet powder is best?

Animals bring abundant joy into our lives. Unfortunately, they also bring abundant opportunities for flea and tick infestations. These tiny creatures hitch a ride on your pet when they head outside and then set up shop in any carpeted or soft area they can find. Treating your home with flea and tick carpet powder is one of the best ways to get rid of these biting pests.

For a one-and-done flea and tick solution that lasts up to an entire year, try the Fleabusters Rx for Fleas Plus.

What to know before you buy a flea and tick carpet powder

Type of infestation

Flea and tick carpet powders boast that they are equally good at preventing or treating infestations of all types of creepy crawlies. A targeted powder may be best for well-established infestations.

If you are dealing with both fleas and ticks, choose the best powder that offers blanket treatment and protection.

Chemical vs. natural

Pet owners have two basic options when it comes to selecting a flea and tick carpet powder.

Chemical: Chemical powders use things like pyrethrins and orthoboric acid to get flea and tick populations under control. These can be very effective in extreme infestations, but chemicals may not be the best choice in homes with small children.

Chemical powders use things like pyrethrins and orthoboric acid to get flea and tick populations under control. These can be very effective in extreme infestations, but chemicals may not be the best choice in homes with small children. Natural: Natural flea and tick powders often have a base of diatomaceous earth, an inert powder made of microscopic prehistoric skeletons that suffocate fleas and ticks. This powder is completely safe and can even be ingested, but it may not be as effective in stopping flea eggs from hatching.

Treatment area

Powders need to be sprinkled liberally on carpets, area rugs and furniture to be effective. This may require a substantial amount of powder, so make sure to purchase the amount you need for the square footage you are treating.

What to look for in a quality flea and tick carpet powder

Safety

Even before effectiveness, the safety of the flea and tick carpet powder you choose is critical. This means not only safe for your pets but also safe for any younger members of your household who spend more time on the carpet or furniture being treated.

Sticky on carpets

The powder itself won’t be sticky, but it should be formulated in such a way that makes it cling to carpets. This is especially important in the first treatment cycle. You’ll want powder to cling to carpet fibers for the duration of the treatment before vacuuming to get the best results.

Fast-acting

Even if it takes a few applications to fully remove eggs and larvae, the first treatment should kill biting adult fleas and ticks. This provides relief and gives the powder time to treat the other life stages.

How much you can expect to spend on flea and tick carpet powder

The price varies depending on the type of powder you are using and the amount in the package. To treat 200 square feet, expect to spend $10 to $30.

Flea and tick carpet powder FAQ

Can you use flea and tick carpet powder on pets?

A. It depends on the type of powder you choose. Some chemical powders can be poisonous to pets and should not come in contact with paws or fur.

If you want to treat carpets and pets at the same time, you’ll need to make sure that the powder you choose is safe. Most powders that use diatomaceous earth as a base can be used directly on pets for flea treatment and prevention. Check the label, and talk to your veterinarian if you have any questions.

How do you apply flea and tick carpet powder?

A. Each brand varies slightly in the amount you apply and the time you let it sit before vacuuming. Most are somewhat similar and easy to work with.

Remove pets and children during application. Sprinkle carpet powder liberally. Allow the powder to sit for the period specified in your instructions. Vacuum thoroughly. Empty the vacuum and replace the bag if it has one. Repeat the treatment as recommended or needed.

How do flea and tick carpet powders work?

A. To be effective, flea and tick carpet powder must not only kill adult fleas that are causing skin issues with your pet but also the eggs and larvae those fleas have laid. Because the flea life cycle can range from two weeks to several months (and the tick life cycle for several years), it is important to treat carpets and pets regularly. This may require diligent attention at first with efforts intensifying in the warmer months when pets are outside the most.

What’s the best flea and tick carpet powder to buy?

Top flea and tick carpet powder

Fleabusters Rx for Fleas Plus

What you need to know: This 3-pound tub of flea powder offers a professional-level solution at an amateur price.

What you’ll love: Children and pets are safe immediately after application. This meets federal safety guidelines and can protect against fleas for a year. The powder stays in the carpet fibers and can treat up to 900 square feet of carpet.

What you should consider: It is expensive and works best when applied at the larval stage of development.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flea and tick carpet powder for the money

Adams Carpet Powder

What you need to know: If you are dealing with not only fleas but also other pests, such as ticks, roaches and silverfish, this is a good choice.

What you’ll love: It lasts for 30 days to eliminate fleas at any stage of development. It covers 200 to 400 square feet and uses some botanical ingredients, such as linalool.

What you should consider: This is not safe for use around food or pets. You’ll need to leave the house to treat carpets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PetArmor Home Carpet Powder

What you need to know: This carpet powder is also effective as a pet odor killer.

What you’ll love: The powder’s odor-killing properties are boosted by its clean, fresh scent. It kills brown dog ticks and fleas, including flea eggs, larvae and pupae.

What you should consider: PetArmor recommends leaving the powder in your carpet, undisturbed by pets or people, for 24 hours before vacuuming to remove it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.