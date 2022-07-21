Skip to content
Roe vs Wade
Sen. Graham proposes 15-week abortion ban
Top Roe vs Wade Headlines
Instead of new abortion ban, SC Senate passes bill …
Popular card game donates to abortion fund
SC Senate panel advances abortion ban
SC House OKs total abortion ban with exceptions
SC House set to debate near total abortion ban
SC Supreme Court blocks 6-week abortion ban
More Roe vs Wade
Judge reinstates NC’s 20-week abortion ban
Florida judge blocks parentless teen’s abortion
Woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
Biden to sign exec. order to advance abortion access
Kansas voters reject abortion measure, AP projects
What the Bible says about abortion may surprise
Former VP Mike Pence addresses Roe v Wade in SC
National News
FL teacher removed after rant against student
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access …
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to …
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot …
Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Org.
Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of …
Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school …
Politics
Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate …
McCarthy unveils House GOP’s big ideas, but challenges …
Kamala Harris talks abortion, appeals to voters in …
Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Org.
EXPLAINER: Declassification in spotlight during Trump …
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for …
Local News
Person found dead in southwest Charlotte: police
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
Elections
Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate …
McCarthy unveils House GOP’s big ideas, but challenges …
Kamala Harris talks abortion, appeals to voters in …
EXPLAINER: Declassification in spotlight during Trump …
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for …
Yellen to visit North Carolina ahead of tight midterm …
Trending Stories
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Worker was dead in store’s bathroom for 4 days
Accused ‘serial rapist’ facing new charges: sheriff
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
CLT convicted murderer back in jail on domestic call
Ohio child found in cage, another with meth pipe
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
17-year-old fatally shot outside Shelby apartment
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens