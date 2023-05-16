NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 200 North Carolina business owners want lawmakers to reconsider restricting abortion rights.

In a letter to legislators, the group says Senate Bill 20 could lead to dire consequences for small businesses and the economy.

Milkbread, Cltch, Summit Coffee, and Resident Culture Brewing are a part of the group of business owners in Charlotte that signed the “Don’t Ban Equality” letter because they say limiting abortions after 12 weeks would be bad for business.

“Being a mom is one of my biggest callings and one of the greatest joys that I have,” Amanda McLamb, owner of Resident Culture Brewing, said. “But I’ve also lost friends through the journey of motherhood, who have died from the intense amounts of medical issues that can come up through it.”

The letter says passing SB 20 would impair “our ability to build diverse and inclusive workforce pipelines, recruit top talent across states, and protect the well-being of all the people who keep our businesses thriving day in and out.”

“It is catastrophic to think of a world in which we’re going to have a duplicate of HB 2,” McLamb said.

The business owners want legislators to remember the impact of House Bill 2. It targeted bathroom access for transgender people. An AP analysis estimates the state lost more than 3.76 billion dollars because of the law that was eventually partially repealed.

“We’re all scared to death, frankly, that this is going to be the end of the opportunities that Charlotte has to be the next great city in the United States,” McLamb said.

The Senate voted to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of SB 20. Now it moves on to the House. Republican Representative Tricia Cotham from Mecklenburg County is in the spotlight. She flipped parties earlier this year and voted in favor of limiting abortions despite her previous promises to protect reproductive rights.

“This is not a partisan issue,” McLamb said. “This is by all means a human issue and a business issue that we’re all direly scared of and are begging for our representatives to really think about the way in which they will hurt and affect our businesses.”