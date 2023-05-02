RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Republican leaders announced a proposed bill on Tuesday that would ban abortions after 12 weeks.

The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, the mother’s life, and life-limiting anomalies.

N.C. currently has a 20-week limit on abortions, making the state a haven for people in more southern states with stricter abortion laws.

This proposal erodes even further the freedom of women and their doctors to make deeply personal health care decisions. I along with most North Carolinians are alarmed by the overreach of Republican politicians into people’s personal lives and I strongly oppose it. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 2, 2023

Congresswoman Deborah Ross released the following statement regarding the ban:

“This is a tragic day for the women of North Carolina. I fear for our sisters and daughters, who have been forced to fight for access to abortion care every single day since the Dobbs decision. I am scared for women across the South who have looked to North Carolina as a safe haven to get the health care they need.”