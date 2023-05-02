RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Republican leaders announced a proposed bill on Tuesday that would ban abortions after 12 weeks.
The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, the mother’s life, and life-limiting anomalies.
N.C. currently has a 20-week limit on abortions, making the state a haven for people in more southern states with stricter abortion laws.
Congresswoman Deborah Ross released the following statement regarding the ban:
“This is a tragic day for the women of North Carolina.
I fear for our sisters and daughters, who have been forced to fight for access to abortion care every single day since the Dobbs decision.
I am scared for women across the South who have looked to North Carolina as a safe haven to get the health care they need.”
This is a developing story; check back for updates.