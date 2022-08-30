COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a total ban on abortion that includes exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

The chamber initially rejected the bill that did not have the exceptions. But once Republicans saw the outcome of that vote, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.

The exceptions were added on a voice vote and the bill passed by a vote of 67-38.

The bill has one more routine vote before it goes to the Senate, where stricter bans on abortions have seen tougher fights.