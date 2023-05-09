SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The issue of abortion is being discussed again in the South Carolina state legislature.

Just weeks ago, five women senators led the charge halting some lawmakers’ push for a near-total abortion ban. Now, that bill is back in the House Judiciary Committee, and lawmakers are working to make the six-week ban the law of the land in S.C.

“This amendment does several things,” said one representative. “It adds to legislative findings. The amendment restructures the definition section and places a definition of abortion in the general definition section, as well as updates the definition of pregnant and provides a definition of the term unborn child.”

The amendment would also require written voluntary consent from the woman before the abortion is performed; however, the House’s version didn’t carry over a judicial bypass procedure for pregnancy minors from the Senate’s version.

The House Judiciary Committee discussed the issue from 10 a.m. until around 9 p.m. Tuesday, with breaks in between.

Fort Mill neighbor Lacey Layne experienced an abortion due to a medical issue at 18 weeks, just two weeks before the 20-week cutoff.

“A majority of the South Carolina population does not want it. It’s not popular,” Layne said. “Abortion bans are not popular, are well-documented. How harmful they are for the states that enact them. So I think it would be great if they did it because then we can put it to an end, and we don’t have to do the same show and dance every time a new bill is brought to the table.”

She believes that legislators should let the people of S.C. vote.

“The freedom to make medical choices for your own body,” Layne said. “I know polls have been done. The reason that they don’t allow it to be put to the people is because they know it won’t pass.”

Lawmakers heard testimony from several people, once again, who were against the bill, as well as a few who agreed with the bill.

During the meeting, Rep. John King asked if any doctors or OBGYNs were on record with testimony supporting the bill.

He was told that two doctors did offer testimony on the issue.

Layne believes the decision to have an abortions should be between a patient and physician.

“Those were personal choices that we made in consultation with our husbands and our medical providers,” she said. “And that’s really where these decisions should lie. I do not want legislators at my doctor’s office, so for me personally, I don’t think any abortion ban is helpful. I think, you know, people should be able to make their own medical decisions. People don’t decide willy-nilly to have abortions in the second and third trimesters.”