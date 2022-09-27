COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Conservatives in the South Carolina House have rejected what they contend is a watered-down abortion measure, meaning the state likely will maintain its ban on the procedure at six weeks.

House members on Tuesday — including many who favor a blanket ban on abortion — voted down the Senate’s attempt to reduce the amount of time that victims of rape or incest could obtain the procedure from 20 weeks after conception to 12 weeks.

Conservatives in the Republican-dominated General Assembly have been working to end abortion for decades and had called a special session earlier this year that they hoped would lead to a total ban.