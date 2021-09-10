Skip to content
September 11
Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives 20 years ago …
Top September 11 Headlines
Lincoln County man remembers escaping north tower …
Charlotte first responders remember 9/11 on anniversary …
9/11 survivor fights for families affected by terrorist …
Powerful photos: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC
Why the 9/11 Museum & Memorial uses ‘sky blue’ in its …
Remembering 9/11: Student in Florida classroom recalls …
September 11, 2001, Interactive Timeline
More September 11
Sept. 11 then and now: See how Lower Manhattan has …
‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary …
9/11 firefighter’s mom tells story of losing two …
How Sept. 11, 2001 unfolded from the perspective …
‘It was the smell of death.’ Firefighter and EMT …
Virginia man who worked as truck driver in NYC recalls …
Pilot recalls mission to take down Flight 93 before …
Local News
Person found dead in southwest Charlotte: police
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
View All Local News
National News
FL teacher removed after rant against student
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access …
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to …
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot …
Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Org.
View All National News
Coronavirus
Biden clarifies COVID pandemic comments
President Biden: ‘The pandemic is over’
“End in sight” for pandemic, WHO says
Novant Health offering bivalent COVID-19 booster
NC man welcomed home after year in hospital
Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
View All Coronavirus
Crime and Public Safety
Person found dead in southwest Charlotte: police
Accused ‘serial rapist’ facing new charges: sheriff
Fentanyl distribution could be chargeable as murder
Student accused in NW Cabarrus HS bomb threats
Child accidentally shoots, kills mom in SC
Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say
View All Crime and Public Safety
Trending Stories
2 teens arrested after NC double homicide: police
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Worker was dead in store’s bathroom for 4 days
Accused ‘serial rapist’ facing new charges: sheriff
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say
3 killed in wrong-way collision on 485: Authorities
Person found dead in southwest Charlotte: police
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
Kids kidnapped while parents pumped gas: sheriff