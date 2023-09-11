CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many in the area will hold events to honor and remember those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

If you’re in uptown Charlotte anytime on Monday, Sept. 11, you may want to take a moment and stop by Romare Bearden Park. Volunteers spent the weekend placing 2,977 flags in the shape of the Twin Towers.

Each flag represents a victim from that day. Up close you’ll find that each flag also includes a name and a picture.

Taking a look at some of the other remembrance ceremonies in our area: the town of Cornelius will host a ceremony along South Main Street. Dallas and Kings Mountain also have events starting on Monday and the Mount Holly Fire Department has pieces that were located on the South Tower on display.

Monday’s events come on the heels of a weekend of remembrance in uptown Charlotte. Dozens of people showed up for Charlotte’s annual Stair Climb where money was raised for first responders and veterans.

Several firefighters wore their gear while climbing to get a better sense of what it was like for those first responders who climbed the stairwells of the Twin Towers on the day of the attacks.