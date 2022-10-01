CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thousands of Duke Energy crews are working this weekend to restore power to thousands of customers in North Carolina and South Carolina following Hurricane Ian.

Since the storm has passed and conditions have improved, power line technicians and specialists from the Carolinas, other states, and Canada, have been assessing damage and restoring outages since Friday.

Duke Energy said they restore power in a sequence starting with public health and safety facilities and equipment that restores the greatest number of customers.

More than 850,000 customers lost power during the storm. As of Saturday morning, crews completed nearly 500,000 restorations; more than 400,000 in North Carolina and 76,000 in South Carolina.

Duke Energy said it’s moving thousands of crews to respond to the hardest hit areas in and around Wake and Guilford counties. There is significant structural damage that may hinder progress early on.

Duke Energy, Saturday, Oct. 1

More than 70 percent of Duke Energy’s 1,566 customers in Edgecombe County lost power.

Other hard-hit counties included: Moore, Robeson, Vance, Wilson, Columbus, Stokes, Georgetown, Granville, Scotland, and Orange.

