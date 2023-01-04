GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said two people were rescued from flood waters Wednesday morning in Greenville.

The City of Greenville said there are several roads in the city that are flooded.

Cleveland Park and the Greenville Zoo are closed, according to officials.

The Greenville City Fire Department performed a water rescue with two people trapped in a minivan at Halton Road and Haywood Road.

Officials said people should not drive on flooded roads, but they should turn around.