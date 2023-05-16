CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to Duke Energy’s outage map, over 4,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County after severe weather hit the area.

The outages are mainly centered off Mallard Creek Road, Mt. Holly Huntersville Road, and Scaleybark Road with over 800 outages each.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Over 3,000 customers in Gaton County and over 1,000 customers in Lincoln County are also without power. Several schools in Cherryville will be closed on Wednesday due to storm damage and residents have been asked to stay inside.