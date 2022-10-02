CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cleanup crews are working in overdrive in the Queen City, trying to restore power to the thousands who lost it.

Duke Energy told Queen City News that 850,000 people lost power across the Carolina’s Friday night. They said they had restored power to 500,000 of those by Saturday morning.

“We’ve said since the beginning this would be a multi-day outage. It still looks like it’s going to be that way,” said Duke Energy Communications Manager Logan Kureczka.

Unfortunately, those in the Druid Hills neighborhood were some of the unlucky ones that had to wait a little longer for power to be restored.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

On Moretz Avenue, a large tree took out an entire power pole, blocking the road and bringing down power lines. Neighbors there were without power starting around 9:30 Friday night. Duke Energy estimated power wouldn’t be restored until around 10 p.m. Saturday.

“It sounded like a thunderous boom or explosion,” said neighbor Shiloh El Bey. “I came outside, and I was looking around, and it looked like a transformer blew up because I could see the blue sparks.”

Some neighbors there are particularly frustrated because they say they’ve been asking the city for years to remove the tree that took out the power lines.

“My neighbor has been dialoguing with the city probably about two years because the tree was rotting,” said El Bey.

Aside from frustrations, neighbors are also trying to find ways to keep themselves busy. Jakayla Martin’s grandfather was sweeping the leaves from their driveway and sidewalk as she rested and checked on neighbors.

“About nine o’clock last night, the power went out. And it just went dark,” said Martin. “[I’ve been] sleeping cause there ain’t nothing else to do.”

Thankfully, it does not appear that the downed trees or power lines injured anyone in the neighborhood.

Duke Energy says they had 10,000 responders working across the Carolinas to get power restored.