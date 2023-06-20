CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Storms dumped heavy rain in the Concord area over the past 24 hours. The flooding closed some roads across the area Tuesday.

Queen City News was in Concord on Tuesday, June 20, along Poplar Tent Road where things could get even worse as the area braces for more rain.

Tuesday afternoon will feature more heavy rain and storms with winds picking up out of the east. Look for wind gusts to be as fast as 20 miles per hour at times which can lead to some additional downed tree limbs where trees have been compromised from previous storms.

Temperatures won’t budge too much throughout the day, only hitting the mid to upper 70s throughout the day. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s yet again as pockets of heavy rain linger into the overnight hours.

Wednesday will be wet to start as we stay locked in this water-logged pattern. Mid to upper 70s will last through mid-week with intermittent rain and storms lasting until Friday.

80s return heading into the weekend with on again and off again showers and storms persisting.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Scattered Showers. High: 76.

Tonight: Warm with Spotty Overnight Showers & Storms. Low: 68.