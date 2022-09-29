CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Governor Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to pay close attention to the weather and take necessary precautions as the remnants of Ian approach the state.

“Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should be prepared when it reaches our state,” Governor Cooper said Thursday. “Heavy rains, up to seven inches in some areas, are likely to bring some flooding. Landslides are a threat in our mountains and there’s a chance of tornadoes statewide. Coastal flooding and gusty winds are likely as the storm passes through.”

Effects from Ian will arrive as soon as Thursday evening, with potential impacts including significant rainfall statewide, gusty winds, flash flooding, and storm surge in coastal counties. Heavy rain will arrive along the North Carolina coast Thursday night, spreading westward during the day Friday.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch for large portions of eastern North Carolina, from Dare County to the South Carolina border. The area under the greatest threat of flash flooding is along the NC/SC border and in portions of the southern mountains.

In addition to flash flooding, heavy rain could create the potential for landslides and river flooding in Western North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Governor Cooper declared a State of Emergency. On Thursday morning, the State Emergency Response Team activated at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, with plans to begin 24-hour operations Friday morning.

ARE YOU PREPARED FOR IAN?

Have multiple ways to receive emergency info, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your cell phone and download a weather app.

Have an emergency plan. Know where you would go if you need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends, or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

Gather some emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit.

If you live on the coast, you should know if you live in a coastal evacuation zone.

Check to see if your community offers emergency alert services for its residents.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

WHAT SHOULD YOU HAVE IN YOUR EMERGENCY KIT?

Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days

Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries

Cell phone with charger

First aid kit and first aid book

Flashlight and extra batteries

Manual can opener for food

Wrench or pliers to turn off water

Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person

Prescription medications and glasses

Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies

Extra house and car keys

Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records

Fire extinguisher

Cash and change

Books, games or cards

NORTH CAROLINA EVACUATION ZONES

Know Your Zone is a cooperative effort of North Carolina Emergency Management and county emergency management partners in coastal counties.

If it becomes necessary during a hurricane, tropical storm or other hazard, local officials can order evacuations using these pre-determined zones.

CLICK HERE to find your coastal evacuation zone.