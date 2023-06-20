KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Around 30 people were evacuated from homes in Kannapolis due to severe flooding Tuesday, according to a communications spokesperson.
The incident happened on June 20, 2023, around 4:00 p.m. on Tiffany Avenue.
Officials say various low-lying areas around the city prone to flooding were closed. Multiple water rescues occurred throughout the afternoon and evening.
“A lot of this is runoff combined with the storm today,” a Kannapolis official said. “We just got a lot of water at one time. Everything’s good — until it’s not good — kind of scenario.”
Video shows the severity of the flooding at Wilson Elementary off Pine Street:
The list of streets closed can be found below:
- Louise
- Marie
- Waldorf
- Mable
- 22nd
- Pine
- Tiffany
- Cadillac
- Pump Station
No injuries were reported, reports stated. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox
Cabbarus and Rowan Counties are under a Flood Watch until Thursday, June 22. Predictions estimate around four to six inches of rain.