KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Around 30 people were evacuated from homes in Kannapolis due to severe flooding Tuesday, according to a communications spokesperson.

The incident happened on June 20, 2023, around 4:00 p.m. on Tiffany Avenue.

Tiffany Avenue (Courtesy: City of Kannapolis)
Tiffany Avenue (Courtesy: City of Kannapolis)

Officials say various low-lying areas around the city prone to flooding were closed. Multiple water rescues occurred throughout the afternoon and evening.

“A lot of this is runoff combined with the storm today,” a Kannapolis official said. “We just got a lot of water at one time. Everything’s good — until it’s not good — kind of scenario.”

Video shows the severity of the flooding at Wilson Elementary off Pine Street:

The list of streets closed can be found below:

  • Louise
  • Marie
  • Waldorf
  • Mable
  • 22nd
  • Pine
  • Tiffany
  • Cadillac
  • Pump Station

No injuries were reported, reports stated. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Cabbarus and Rowan Counties are under a Flood Watch until Thursday, June 22. Predictions estimate around four to six inches of rain.