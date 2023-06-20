MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As powerful storms rolled through Monday evening, many spots saw heavy rainfall for hours. The Queen City News viewing area had multiple issued Tornado Warnings.

Queen City News was in the Lake Norman area on Tuesday where cleanup efforts were underway. Crews were working through a much calmer day compared to the wet conditions they faced Monday evening.

Most of the Mooresville area is a little soggy Tuesday with a few downed branches and leaves.

One of the biggest problem spots was along Christy Lane where a tree went down Monday night. There were landscaping and tree removal companies working to clear the debris from the residential road. Christy Lane is located right off Lake Norman.

In addition to the tree specialists, Duke Energy crews came out on Tuesday to examine the mess. The tree took some power lines down with it.

This area was in the middle of Monday night’s Tornado Warning zone. There are no confirmed tornadoes as of Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service officials are reviewing radar data Tuesday. They’ll determine if there’s any evidence of tornadic activity.