SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A family — including a baby and toddler — was inside their Sanford home when a massive tree fell on it Friday as storms hit the area.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at the home at Alcott and 3rd Streets in Sanford, officials said.

Victoria Sepulveda, who lives in the house, said five people were inside at the time — including her six-month-old son and her toddler daughter who turns three this weekend.

Sepulveda managed to get out of the house — and began screaming for help, she said.

“Our backdoor was untouched, our front door was caved in you couldn’t get to the front door,” she said. “I managed to get out the back door in literally a tank top and a pair of shorts and I was screaming ‘my family’s trapped, call 911, please help, please help’.”

But three people were still trapped inside. They were later rescued by fire crews.

Sanford Fire Chief Matt Arnold said the ground has been recently and the tree was in a low-lying area, which could’ve been why it fell.

“If it was gonna happen it had the best possible outcome, knowing that there were people in the room on the bed where the tree landed, and they were able to walk out with our assistance and removing some items that were on them, they’re a very lucky family,” said Arnold.

Sepulveda said the bathroom and one bedroom are the only rooms not destroyed.

“I quickly grabbed whatever baby food I could to feed him for hopefully a couple of days,” she said. “I don’t have anything for my kids, really, my son is in a t-shirt from our neighbor”

She said neighbors jumped in to help and wrapped her children in blankets.

Sepulveda went to the hospital with a headache, she said debris fell from the ceiling and hit her in the head. Another person from the home went to the hospital in an ambulance. They were both later released.

“I’m definitely lucky, and we found both of our cats too, they were hiding under my daughter’s bed,” Sepulveda said.

Six people live at the home. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

A family member set up a GoFundMe to help the family.