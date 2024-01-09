ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car has stalled out while driving through flood waters on Saluda Street, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Saluda St. (YCSO)

This happened near S. Heckle Road. Do not drive through flood waters because the depth of the water cannot be confirmed and the road may be washed out.

Cherry Road near Anderson Road North and Dave Lyle Boulevard at the I-77 underpass are also closed due to flooding.

