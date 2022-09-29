FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds will be closed Friday to ensure guest safety as the area prepares to deal with effects from what is now Tropical Storm Ian, the park announced Thursday.

Officials said they have been monitoring weather conditions and Ian’s path to make a timely decision on park operations.

“In consideration of our guests’ and associates’ safety, SCarowinds will be closed on Friday, September 30,” a statement from park officials said.

Carowinds said tickets dated Friday will be valid on any public operating day through December 31, 2022.

SCarowinds began September 16 and runs on select nights through October 30.

All general park guests 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park during Scarowinds event hours.