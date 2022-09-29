CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Whatever calm there is before the storm is starting to wear off.

On Thursday, strong winds started making their way through the Charlotte area.

Emergency officials recorded what they believe may be the first wind damage-related incident related to the remnants of Ian in northwest Charlotte after a tree fell on a home.

From here, though, it’s just the beginning.

“You need to make a personal decision as to whether or not you need to be on the roads, starting now,” said Chief Robert Graham with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management.

Graham said they are preparing for between 4-6 inches of rain, with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour in some areas. Power outages due to wind damage can happen as early as Thursday night, with rain concerns lasting from 2:00 p.m. Friday until 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

The mood among officials changed from the day before, with a more direct concern about the effects of Ian hitting the Queen City.

“It moved to the west slightly, which meant we’re going to get more rain, and then there’s the speed of the storm,” said Graham.

Queen City News reached out to Duke Energy to get more information on how they are preparing for the storm. A representative from the utility noted that they have crews from other parts of the country right now in Florida, working to restore power to damaged areas.

However, the Carolina crews are staying in the Carolinas to address any additional impacts that may come this weekend.

“We just don’t know what the storm is going to bring once it comes through the Carolinas,” said Randy Wheeless with Duke Energy. “We don’t want to be short-staffed here.”

Wheeless noted that any issues might be more related to wind than flooding.

However, flooding is factoring into other worries for emergency officials. Flash flooding is possible, and authorities noted that Charlotte’s construction boom could bring additional challenges with runoff from construction sites and new spots for flooding to happen.

“Sometimes there’s no way to know,” said Graham.

Queen City News spoke with one construction crew in South End, who noted that some of the new storm drains in the area may be facing their first real test this weekend.