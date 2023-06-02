CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Cherryville is still recovering from a devastating storm that swept through the area on May 16, causing the city to declare a State of Emergency the following day, May 17.

The weather event produced straight-line winds measuring 85 mph and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

More than 30 poles were broken entirely, and 20 transformers were destroyed, City Manager Brian Dalton reported. The estimated cost of rebuilding three of the four electrical circuits is around $300,000.

On Friday, June 2, Dalton officially submitted a Type 1 disaster declaration request.

“The City of Cherryville has an annual budget of $15,620,784 for 2022/23, one percent of which is $156,207,” Dalton wrote. “Per GS-166A, the City’s estimated eligible costs for this disaster exceed this threshold.”

Officials are still working to remove debris, and the estimated removal cost is around $150,000. They advise over 122 tons have already been extracted and that taking care of the rest will take several weeks.