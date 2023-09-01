CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Governor Cooper signed disaster declarations on Friday for Rocky Mount in Nash and Edgecombe Counties and Newton in Catawba County.

Rocky Mount experienced damage from an EF-3 tornado in July 2023 and Newton experienced damages from a straight-line wind event in August 2023.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

“Communities in Nash and Catawba Counties were hit hard by severe weather this past month and I appreciate state officials working diligently with local leaders to leave no stone unturned in identifying areas eligible for state support,” Gov. Cooper said in a written statement.

Cooper said Friday’s disaster declarations will help these communities recover from the destruction and help them to rebuild stronger.

Local and state emergency management officials determined Rocky Mount and Newton have each incurred more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages, which equaled to or exceeded one percent of their annual operating budget in their respective storms.