CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, after severe storms knocked down trees and power lines on Monday afternoon, thousands of people were still without power in the Hickory-Conover area.

Several line trucks spent the day in Conover’s 13th Avenue SE neighborhood, which was heavily hit by the storms. Duke Energy predicted power would be restored to that area by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“Our neighbors and stuff got generators. One of them was allowing me to hook up to his generator so that way we didn’t lose our food and whatnot,” said Shermaine Price.

But neighbors helped each other out with far more than power. Price said as soon as the rain ended Monday, he went to his elderly neighbors’ homes to ensure everyone was alright.

“Actually, my neighbor here, the house behind me, she had a tree limb fall off her tree in the front yard and actually go through the roof of her house into her living room,” said Price.

Thankfully, he said that the neighbor was not hurt.

Meanwhile, James Summey spent most of his Tuesday sitting in his air-conditioned car outside his home, watching the linemen clean up the neighborhood and make repairs.

“I think it’s wonderful they got here as quick as they did. I didn’t see them hardly any yesterday, but this morning, they were out here early. They have been out here constantly,” he said.

While Summey says this wasn’t the worst storm he’s lived through (Hurricane Hugo in 1989 took that prize), he says it ranks highly in severity.

“We lived in Greenville for nine years and went through four hurricanes. None of them were as bad as this,” said Summey.