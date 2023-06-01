(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Colorado State University released the latest update for the 2023 Hurricane Season calling for a near-average season.

CSU is now forecasting 15 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three of those hurricanes becoming major with winds of 111 mph or greater.

The two biggest contributing factors to CSU’s hurricane season forecast are the impending El Nino in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the above-average ocean temperatures in the tropical Atlantic as we start the season. The developing El Nino tends to lead to greater westerly wind shear, which helps to limit tropical activity. Conversely, tropical ocean waters are at their warmest ever heading into the season, which helps to aid tropical development.

Tropical activity tends to be slower during June and July at the beginning of the season as the ocean water warming lags the air temperature warming by a couple of months.

When we do see tropical development early in the season, it tends to be close to the US mainland, either in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean.

