CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg SC confirms that a brief, weak EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday evening in southwest Chester County, South Carolina.

The tornado touched down at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, off Leeds Road and Breland Drive, with a path less than a tenth of a mile long.

Damage consisted of a few downed tree limbs and one split tree. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Full sunshine will return for Thanksgiving Day and temps will be seasonally cool, topping out around 60 degrees.