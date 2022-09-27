FLORIDA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tropical storm conditions are expected along the Florida coast late Tuesday evening. As Hurricane Ian inches closer many people spent Tuesday preparing for the storm’s impacts.

People waited in a long line around Macfarlane Park for 10 free sandbags from the City of Tampa. Some sat for more than five hours.

“I saw people walk up and grab bags so I thought I can find sand somewhere else,” said Troy, who was preparing. “I’ve got bags, gas, food, water and I’m more worried about the aftermath than the hurricane itself because I know we will lose power.”

McKenzie Olivarez spent the day boarding up his wife’s new restaurant, Aji Limo, that was supposed to open Tuesday.

“We don’t wish the storm on anyone else wherever it lands I hope everyone is prepared,” said Olivarez.

Florida officials estimate nearly 2.5 million people are under evacuation orders. Governor Ron DeSantis is urging people to take this storm seriously. Ian is forecasted to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge. Local leaders are concerned about flooding given how saturated the ground is.

Many people will ride out the storm but others made the last-minute decision to evacuate to higher ground.

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The airport will be closed to all visitors.