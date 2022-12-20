CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Governor Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday for ‘extremely’ cold temperatures coming to North Carolina.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

This comes as the possibility of icy conditions in the state’s western portion and below-average temperatures are expected.

“We know that with the extremely low temperatures, North Carolinians will need propane and other heating fuel to keep their families warm,” said Governor Cooper. “While propane supplies are strong in the state, there is a limited supply of licensed commercial truck drivers, which is being further exacerbated by COVID and flu outbreaks.”

The temperatures are expected to move into N.C. Friday and continue through the holiday weekend.

A little #Christmas climatology for you! If we end up with the forecast high of 35°, it would be the coldest Christmas since '83. It was frigid in 2004 & 2001, too (high of 36°). @Queen_City_News #cltwx pic.twitter.com/rKE87Or9KW — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) December 20, 2022

Starting with Tuesday, most of the day will be dry. But we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure scooting by to our south, pushing in some moisture by the evening. Areas south and east of Charlotte could see some snow flying! No accumulation is expected, just something neat to see.

This first round moves out quickly, early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon is briefly drier. Thursday, cold rain will develop, making for a chilly, raw day. With colder temperatures in the mountains Thursday morning, this could create some light icing and slick spots early in the day.

The well-advertised Arctic front then moves in for Friday. This could bring a round of mountain snow showers in the morning Friday. Some flakes are possible from the foothills through the Charlotte metro, but with little to no accumulation. Some light accumulation is possible there.

Friday afternoon is drier and COLDER. The wind will get blustery through Saturday, making it feel like it’s well below zero in the mountains! Single-digit wind chills are possible around the Charlotte area.

It’ll be a cold and dry Christmas weekend!

In addition, it will be very windy statewide Friday through early Saturday; strong wind gusts could result in downed trees, power outages, and wind chill values in single digits.

To keep safe, N.C. Emergency Management advises: