CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Video sent to Queen City News shows the moment a group of people worked together to rescue a Charlotte man trapped in his vehicle in floodwaters.

The water rescue happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive.

The new video shows bystanders pulling a man from his vehicle as floodwaters started to carry it away. They used a board to break through the windows and lift him up onto the bridge.

Charlotte Fire told Queen City News the emergency call came from a man screaming, saying his car was being swept away by flood waters.

As emergency crews responded to the scene, the man had already been pulled out from the quickly sinking vehicle by a group of people.

The rescued man is expected to be okay and was turned over to Mecklenburg EMS for an evaluation on Tuesday.

Charlotte Fire had also been called out to the area of the Windsor Harbor apartment homes on Shamrock Drive for a person stuck in their apartment.

Firefighters brought in water rescue rafts to help the neighbors. No one was injured but firefighters said some had water damage in their apartments, and one neighbor told Queen City News her vehicle and others were damaged in the floodwaters.

“Half of my car got flooded, the passenger seats, the back seats were basically flooded,” Imani Carter told QCN.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire both responded on Tuesday.