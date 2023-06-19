CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 40 cancellations and hundreds of delays were reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, primarily due to heavy rain and storms in the area.

Security lines spanned nearly the entire building’s length at times; the estimated wait time was over an hour.

CLT Airport security line

More than 280 flights were delayed, and over 40 were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Delay times weren’t usually more than two hours; however, the biggest issue for travelers was making connecting flights to their final destinations.

“We are on our way out to Yellowstone, and we are supposed to be flying into Salt Lake City and then into Boseman later tonight,” said Julie Maldonado, a passenger. “We were supposed to be getting there around midnight tonight. But now we have a delay and apparently don’t have a connecting flight.”

With severe weather lingering in this week’s forecast, travelers should give themselves extra time as cancelations and delays could be a recurring theme.