CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It only takes one.

That’s the reminder from National Weather Service officials this hurricane preparedness week.

Hurricane Ian struck Florida last season as a catastrophic category four storms with 155 mph winds before making another landfall with a destructive storm surge in South Carolina. The remnants of Ian dumped nearly 3″ of rain in Charlotte, putting the focus locally on flood safety.

Storm surge is the number one hurricane killer on the coast. But more than 28% of people that die in tropical systems are injured inland, often at the hands of flooding. More than half of flood deaths happen in cars because many underestimate the power of water. It just takes 6″ of water to sweep you off your feet.

That’s why John Wendel with Charlotte Storm Water Services focuses on flooding myths and misconceptions.

“You don’t have to be in the floodplain for it to flood,” Wendel explained. “For example, last year we had a couple of thunderstorm events, there was flooding outside of the floodplain, it just rained too hard too fast, and that can happen.”

He added one of the most common myths concerning your protection after the storm.

“The second thing is, your typical homeowners’ insurance does not cover flooding,” Wendel said. “So, you have to ask your insurance agent to include flood insurance on your policy.”

The Chantilly Ecological Sanctuary is one of the most flood-prone spots in Mecklenburg County. It used to be home to more than 350 apartment units. The county bought out the apartment complex after Tropical Storm Fay flooded the area in 2008.

The proactive buyout program has helped communities avoid $25 million in damage and is estimated to prevent another $300 million in future losses.

Floodplains are natural, sitting next to rivers and creeks that naturally rise and sink. It’s expected for some water to spill out; the problem is we’re building in that flood zone.

These floodplain lines are constantly redrawn because of the city’s rapid growth. The layout impacts where heavy rain smacks concrete, seeps into rivers, and eventually into those floodplains. City planners and scientists call this the watershed.

Tropical systems are coming in with more fuel from warmer air and oceans. This means heavy rain comes down with a bigger punch. If you live in a more urban area, clean out the storm drains to better prepare for flooding.

Heavy rain often has nowhere to go in urban streets because concrete is not porous; it doesn’t absorb moisture like grass. Storm drains are crucial in preventing flooding; more than 100,000 do that job in Charlotte. They cannot drain the streets effectively if they’re clogged with our litter.