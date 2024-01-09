CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Statesville Avenue exit from Interstate 85 North is closed due to standing water, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The incident was first reported just after 2:30 p.m. on January 9 as a strong storm system rolled across the Carolinas.

Video of the flooding shows an SUV stalled in the flood waters as other cars drive single-file past the flooding.

NCDOT expects the area to reopen after 7:30 p.m.

