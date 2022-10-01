SOUTH CAROLINA — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian brought heavy rainfall and gusty wind to parts of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions, on Saturday, October 1, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said that the storm made landfall, as a hurricane, in South Carolina, on Friday, September 30.

The local National Weather Service recorded 5.55 inches (141 mm) of rainfall, making Friday the wettest September 30 to date.

Video posted by Craig Ulliott on Friday shows rough waters rocking boats at a marina in Mount Pleasant. Gusty winds and crashing waves hit vessels in the water, including the historic USS Yorktown, as seen in the footage.

The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, which houses the USS Yorktown, said that the museum would remain closed on Saturday, due to a power outage caused by the storm. The museum reported that “all of our vessels and exhibits are safe and did not sustain significant damage.”